Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) as Shares Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Inc

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 85.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 90,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,002 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 105,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 49,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 184,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.72 million, up from 135,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.06M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

