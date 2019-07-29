Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $534,954; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position Upped by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 38.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34 million, up from 37.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.43M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,459 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 710,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 2.4% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,591 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 608,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,982 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1.10 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kentucky Retirement System holds 56,779 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.11% stake. Centurylink Inv Management holds 0.43% or 25,237 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 156,390 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 12,106 shares. Amg National Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,515 shares. New York-based Epoch Invest Partners Inc has invested 0.79% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Prtnrs stated it has 434,449 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Financial invested in 0.01% or 930 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares to 908,167 shares, valued at $1.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 30,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.