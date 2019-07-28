Dana Investment Advisors Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $2.20 Million as Share Price Rose; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake by $310,868; Stock Value Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,377 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, down from 206,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,447 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Lc has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 216 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 48,518 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,491 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,613 shares. Tokio Marine Asset has 0.13% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stearns Grp Inc holds 1,287 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 418,457 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 25,050 shares. 210,617 are owned by D E Shaw Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% or 3,187 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,784 shares to 17,985 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 150,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.54M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 772,674 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 184,515 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 98,057 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Diversified Trust Co accumulated 28,630 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 2,805 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 19,120 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 634,673 are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. First Foundation Advsr reported 2,039 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt reported 3,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 29,274 shares.