Dana Investment Advisors Boosted Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $312,417; Stock Value Rose; As Real Page (RP) Share Value Declined, American Capital Management Lifted by $889,980 Its Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 275,972 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/05/2018 – FINGERPRINT CARDS AB FlNGb.ST SAYS CONSEQUENTLY, NASDAQ STOCKHOLM HAS CHOSEN TO CLOSE CASE WITHOUT FURTHER INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – lnpixon Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement; 30/03/2018 – NLIGHT FILES IPO, APPLIED FOR NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘LASR’; 02/05/2018 – Realm Therapeutics Pretax Loss Widens; Submits Application for Nasdaq Listing; 07/03/2018 – Source Nasdaq Biotech UCITS ETF Goes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 21/05/2018 – REG-Kojamo plc: Kojamo is planning an initial public offering and listing on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth Weakens: Decliners, 200 Day MA, 50 Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 06/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares to 930,270 shares, valued at $110.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,235 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28,195 shares to 371,677 shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,179 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).