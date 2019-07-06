Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana Incorporated 18 0.34 N/A 2.86 5.78 Visteon Corporation 67 0.54 N/A 4.19 13.22

Demonstrates Dana Incorporated and Visteon Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Visteon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dana Incorporated. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dana Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dana Incorporated and Visteon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dana Incorporated has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Visteon Corporation has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dana Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Visteon Corporation are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Visteon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dana Incorporated and Visteon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Dana Incorporated is $22.33, with potential upside of 16.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Dana Incorporated shares and 0% of Visteon Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Dana Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dana Incorporated -5.97% -18.33% -3.11% 15.92% -30.19% 21.28% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year Dana Incorporated had bullish trend while Visteon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Dana Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.