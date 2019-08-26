Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana Incorporated 18 0.20 N/A 2.86 5.85 Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.17 N/A 0.19 13.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dana Incorporated and Unique Fabricating Inc. Unique Fabricating Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dana Incorporated. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dana Incorporated is presently more affordable than Unique Fabricating Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dana Incorporated and Unique Fabricating Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7% Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dana Incorporated has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dana Incorporated are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Unique Fabricating Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dana Incorporated and Unique Fabricating Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dana Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 87.66% and an $22.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dana Incorporated and Unique Fabricating Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 39.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Dana Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Dana Incorporated had bullish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Unique Fabricating Inc.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.