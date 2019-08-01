Dana (DAN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 6, 2019; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Had 5 Bulls

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:DAN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Dana Inc’s current price of $16.71 translates into 0.60% yield. Dana Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 12.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 6.86M shares traded or 273.77% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 19/03/2018 – GKN shareholder Columbia Threadneedle plans to reject Melrose bid; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. See Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.05 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 12.74 million shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges holds 0.04% or 56,700 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Group Incorporated invested in 5.59M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Us Bancshares De stated it has 152,220 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.28 million shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Limited Ct stated it has 4.76 million shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated holds 0.44% or 2.48M shares. Asset Mgmt holds 10,549 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.38% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 8.50 million shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 36,680 shares.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine maker in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 5.84 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, February 15 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.