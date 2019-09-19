Dana (DAN) Stake Lifted by Moon Capital Management Lp; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Stake by $1.84 Million as Valuation Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 115,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 159,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 1.81M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 09/03/2018 – GKN TIE W/ DANA CONDITIONAL ON MELROSE OFFER LAPSING, WITHDRAWN; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,903 shares to 80,720 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38M for 7.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree accumulated 0.14% or 10,220 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.08% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ls Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,613 shares. Pecaut And reported 0.91% stake. 15,326 are held by Us Bank De. Oppenheimer And Company has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tower Rech (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 341,400 shares. Merian (Uk) invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Northstar Advsr has 159,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 226,566 shares.