Dana (DAN) Stake Boosted by Moon Capital Management Lp; Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Hill Intl Com (HIL) Position by $970,282; Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 968,481 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 54,692 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Source Capital Inc (NYSE:SOR) by 21,757 shares to 191,401 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) by 29,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Lc owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 213,875 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc owns 246,145 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 19,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 254,251 shares. Adirondack And Mgmt stated it has 355,672 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Millennium Management Lc reported 174,285 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Menta Limited has 0.04% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 31,953 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.9% or 2.10 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 90,190 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 13,292 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 was bought by Sgro David.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Announces Changes to Executive Leadership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2017.