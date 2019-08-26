Dana (DAN) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.54 Million as Market Value Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered by $5.39 Million Its Stake

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 199,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 507,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, down from 707,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 28.40M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 90,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 109,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 822,141 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 25/04/2018 – Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,871 are held by Mount Vernon Incorporated Md. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 28,699 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd holds 53,297 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 151,236 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 78,030 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Natl Bank And has invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Amer Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4.33% or 194,686 shares. 1.12M are held by Washington Tru. Jane Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 3.40 million shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.33 million shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,700 are held by Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 24,100 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 69,743 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 114,054 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 44,205 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Metropolitan Life Communications holds 87,716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 87,973 shares. Zacks Management holds 0.05% or 121,950 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 281,810 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 134,418 shares. Sei Co accumulated 90 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 222,034 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 26,800 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 267,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dana selected to Supply Spicer® Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh® S-Seriesâ„¢ Front Discharge Mixer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.