Dana (DAN) Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $723,007; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined, Starboard Value LP Upped Holding by $42.00 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.48M shares traded or 62.71% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 13,161 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Bowling Port Lc owns 81,240 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 1.88M were reported by Anchor Bolt Cap L P. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 2.60M are owned by Lsv Asset. Weiss Multi stated it has 205,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 247,384 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Globeflex Lp holds 18,232 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom Shares Down Following Rumors of Symantec Buyout – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadcom gets early HSR termination for Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: SYMC, OTEL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadcom (AVGO) a Step Closer to Acquiring Symantec? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 24,495 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 88,914 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 228,342 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 271,167 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 84 shares. Mackenzie reported 94,954 shares stake. Nwq Inv Llc owns 0.59% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.21 million shares. 120,522 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Co Limited. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 296 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.29% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 94.75 million shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 13,900 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited Com invested in 6.53% or 996,534 shares.