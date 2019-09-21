Dana (DAN) Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $723,007 as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder United American Securities Decreased Holding by $3.31 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64M, down from 18,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.34 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Capital has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 48,282 shares. Prudential stated it has 642,975 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,581 shares. 1,649 are owned by Sfmg Limited Co. Woodstock Corporation reported 151 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 215 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Donaldson Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,020 are owned by Mitchell. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 560 shares. Saturna Corp holds 0.1% or 1,868 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 487 shares. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt Co owns 397 shares. Ckw Financial Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1 shares.