Dana (DAN) Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Krensavage Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 505,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 492,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 497,632 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 1.58M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

