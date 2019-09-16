Dana (DAN) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $4.75 Million as Market Value Declined; Price Michael F Raised Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $446,500

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 693,217 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 28/03/2018 – Dana Offers GKN Shareholders Significant Upside through Combination Benefits and Share Price Potential with Major Shareholder S; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks

Price Michael F increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.63 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 4.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Lc holds 17,954 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 368,470 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 102,013 shares. Tcw Group holds 456,628 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 80,885 are owned by Boys Arnold And Communication. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc owns 54,744 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boothbay Fund Management reported 7,153 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,038 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 0.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,356 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny reported 711,918 shares. Df Dent owns 286,334 shares. 4.04M are held by Chevy Chase Tru. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 4.35 million shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 64,500 shares to 125,500 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 42,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 24,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 39,315 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 33,039 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon reported 3.10M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 24,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 150 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.01% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 2.60 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.32 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 112,373 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.