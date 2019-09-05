Dana (DAN) Reaches $13.78 After 4.00% Up Move; Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position

The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 836,250 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/03/2018 – GKN TIE W/ DANA CONDITIONAL ON MELROSE OFFER LAPSING, WITHDRAWN; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.98B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $14.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DAN worth $79.36M more.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 154.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 19,756 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 32,513 shares with $859,000 value, up from 12,757 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $4.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 275,297 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,358 shares to 42,093 valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 9,455 shares and now owns 16,593 shares. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt owns 14,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 4.43M shares. 5.00 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 81,882 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 305,456 shares. Citigroup holds 139,152 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 62 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 116,025 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 58,779 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 13,400 shares. 1492 Management Ltd Co invested in 193,063 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 383,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 26,752 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma has $3600 highest and $32 lowest target. $34’s average target is 27.06% above currents $26.76 stock price. Horizon Pharma had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $32 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.94M for 4.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 688,008 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Co. Raymond James & Associate reported 54,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 39,550 shares. Element Capital Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 33,231 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 1.45M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, First Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 201,950 shares. 76,238 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr. 32,450 are held by Numerixs Inv Techs. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.10M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 71,965 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 180,081 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 2.60M shares.

