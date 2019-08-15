Dana (DAN) Reaches $12.51 1 Year Low; Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) Sentiment Is 1.05

The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.38 target or 9.00% below today’s $12.51 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.80 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $11.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $162.00M less. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 843,895 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS

Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.1 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding has $24 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 78.50% above currents $12.51 stock price. Dana Holding had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DAN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79.