Dana (DAN) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Denali Advisors Holding in Lennox International (LII) Raised by $3.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 2.90 million shares traded or 56.11% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 05/03/2018 Moody’s changes GKN’s outlook to negative, Baa3 ratings affirmed; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 173.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 253,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 5,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Com holds 18,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 98,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 125,944 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.60M shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 160,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 114,855 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Secor Cap Ltd Partnership owns 70,454 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 212,182 shares.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense And Aerospace Industry Is Soaring High Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s Third Point 2nd-Quarter 2019 Investor Letter – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bedard Gary S sold $146,885.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Motley Fool” on March 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “JPMorgan Weighs In on 2 Industrial Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 6,300 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.02% or 208,580 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3.81M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited holds 0% or 58 shares. Seven Post Office LP reported 317,158 shares. 32,130 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 887 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 101,971 shares. Advsrs Asset owns 9,527 shares. 1,770 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Serv has 87,777 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 10,000 shares.