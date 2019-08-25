Dana (DAN) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Lifted Position

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,099 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GlycoMimetics’ lead drug flunks late-stage study; shares down 54% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.