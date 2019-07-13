Dana (DAN) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $976,752

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68M, up from 319,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 43,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,373 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 58,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.20M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 27/03/2018 – DANA INC- INCREASED CASH PAYMENT BY 8.6 PERCENT TO £1.28 BLN ($1.77 BLN) TO GKN PLC – A 2 PERCENT OVERALL IMPROVEMENT ON ORIGINAL AGGREGATE DEAL TERMS; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog (Call) by 38,700 shares to 111,600 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (Put) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Virnetx Hldg Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC).

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.53 million for 5.12 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Slack’s direct listing casts a little-known part of Wall Street that relies on humans into the spotlight. Here’s how it’ll work. – Business Insider” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CorMedix Receives Encouraging FDA Feedback on Neutrolin® LOCK-IT-100 Data – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Barrons.com published: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s who Americaâ€™s CEOs are backing in the Democratic presidential race – MarketWatch” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dana Inc. Beats Q4 And Full-Year 2018 Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com owns 141,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 222,034 shares. 125,944 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 180,081 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 54,236 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 35,388 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 116,477 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.13% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 385,702 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 705,928 shares. 228,067 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 63,265 shares. Ls Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,997 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 1.91% stake. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,134 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.9% or 141,094 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 68,608 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,831 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial has 1.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,014 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 4.68M shares or 4.69% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 26,232 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,255 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).