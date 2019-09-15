Dana (DAN) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $22.98 Million as Valuation Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $400,040 as Stock Price Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.46M shares traded or 61.66% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 25/04/2018 – Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1333.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 40,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.90M for 4.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 376,261 shares to 550,876 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.