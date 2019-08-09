Dan Sandman, MPLX LP (MPLX)’s insider Acquired 36,630 Shares; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Has 0.86 Sentiment

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 22 sold and trimmed positions in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.65 million shares, up from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $29.38 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3400 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 35.61% above currents $27.41 stock price. MPLX LP had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX LP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Duff And Phelps Inv has 0.94% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.91 million shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.24% or 3.81 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 327 shares. 1.37 million are held by Cohen Steers. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co accumulated 2.86M shares. Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 96,895 shares. Boston Prtn reported 38,926 shares. 8,950 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. 8.84M were reported by Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.02% or 12,331 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 234 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Com owns 239,052 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 477 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 318,225 shares.

As reported in the Washington-based SEC, a legal form for the trade of 36,630 shares of Mplx Lp by Dan Sandman was filled. Dan Sandman is currently the director of the stock exchange listed company. The public form was filled on 09-08-2019. The shares were obtained at average $27.3 per each share, and are valued at $998,534 US Dollars. The probability of this deal remaining unnoticed is nil, with the director presently having rights to 97,872 shares —- that is 0.01% of the total market cap of the Company.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 1.24 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $257.77 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for 150,537 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.17 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 66,216 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 465,089 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 58,013 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.