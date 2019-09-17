Dalton Investments Upped Its 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake by $832,419 as Valuation Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Upped by Meristem Llp

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 163,960 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 7,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 34,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 17.40 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,038 shares to 341,447 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 110,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,911 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

