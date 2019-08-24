Dalton Investments Upped Genpact Limited (G) Holding By $892,500; ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ATASF) Shorts Decreased By 10.81%

Dalton Investments Llc increased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 25,500 shares as Genpact Limited (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 794,319 shares with $27.94M value, up from 768,819 last quarter. Genpact Limited now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 977,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) stake by 118,448 shares to 788,335 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc stake by 182,418 shares and now owns 186,056 shares. Contura Energy Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp stated it has 30,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 850,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 119,118 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com accumulated 63,397 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 13,904 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Com Na owns 16,255 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital stated it has 0.04% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bain Cap Investors Ltd Com holds 43.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 32.04M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.44 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Company reported 5,770 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Llc invested in 0.05% or 7,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 28,671 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 248,410 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 15,691 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 13.41% above currents $39.68 stock price. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $4700 target.