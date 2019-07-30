Dalton Investments Trimmed Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Value Declined; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined, Honeywell International Trimmed Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 455,228 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc analyzed 26,618 shares as the company's stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 21.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 62,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 529,560 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 361,648 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 1.37% or 229,144 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited holds 469,433 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 546,296 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 41,500 shares. 349,081 were reported by Nordea Invest Ab. Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 0.22% or 1.27 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 28.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 547,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).



Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 37,340 shares to 94,255 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,730 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.57 million for 11.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.