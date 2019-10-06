Dalton Investments Trimmed America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake; GEMINI GROUP GLOBAL (GMNI) Shorts Down By 76.36%

GEMINI GROUP GLOBAL CORP (OTCMKTS:GMNI) had a decrease of 76.36% in short interest. GMNI’s SI was 20,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 76.36% from 84,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0011. About 3.07 million shares traded. Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc sold 45,100 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 292,250 shares with $4.26M value, down from 337,350 last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv now has $49.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 1.99 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. The company has market cap of $30,624. The Company’s products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour.

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11B for 11.20 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

