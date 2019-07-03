Dalton Investments Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lazard Asset Ltd Com stated it has 334,359 shares. 22,035 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 31,545 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 37,574 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 49,013 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 522,007 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 0.05% or 269,212 shares. 80,808 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,302 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 105 shares. 683 Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.35% or 360,000 shares. 12,129 are held by Suntrust Banks.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares to 374,485 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Gp stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability holds 3.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 417,421 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Limited has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 47,138 shares. Donald Smith Incorporated accumulated 986,636 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 363,324 shares. Twin has 369,250 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,888 were reported by Kistler. Field Main Comml Bank invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 36,539 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Lc reported 5,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.88% or 122,267 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 212,671 shares. 178,903 are owned by Braun Stacey Associate.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.