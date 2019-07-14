Dalton Investments Raised America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Holding by $631,400; Share Value Declined; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $390,780; Shares Rose

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 3.46 million shares traded or 61.83% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 118,448 shares to 788,335 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,745 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

