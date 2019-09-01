Dalton Investments Position in Himax Technologies (HIMX) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; As Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) Shares Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increased Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.75 million market cap company. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 54.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 21,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 159,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83M, up from 138,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14 million shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Himax Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Himax Technologies Rebukes Motley Fool Article Nasdaq:HIMX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Himax Technologies Stock Fell 21.5% in November – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Technologies Retains MZ Group as its Investor Relations Advisor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

