Dalton Investments Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; Wespac Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $283.63. About 83,588 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 69,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 374,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 304,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 62,943 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,552 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 22,721 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 389,171 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 143,813 shares. 14.69 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. The Nebraska-based First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.57 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2.36% or 609,000 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Ltd has 2.95% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 80,310 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns owns 1.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 156,100 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,498 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 199,382 are held by Btim. Moreover, Pinnacle Partners Inc has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Rise Ahead of Key Powell Speech – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 30,011 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parkside National Bank Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 379 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 6,206 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,629 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 442 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 0.77% stake. Financial Counselors Inc has 10,342 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 0.7% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 6,527 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Fiera Cap reported 148,913 shares. Counsel owns 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 906 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.08% or 5,153 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 247,928 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 912,273 shares.