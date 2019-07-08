Dalton Investments Increases Stake in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH); David R Rahn & Associates Holding in Apple (AAPL) Upped by $527,688 as Market Value Rose

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.18% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 3.15 million shares traded or 783.32% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $200.03. About 19.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.