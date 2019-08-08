Dalton Investments Increases Position in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); Trex Co. (TREX) Holder Agf Investments Decreased Stake by $593,530

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 9,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 54,603 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 64,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Trex Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 706,367 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 669,713 shares traded or 280.93% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – LAWSUIT FILED IN RESPONSE TO NOTICE LETTERS RECEIVED FOR TOPICAL SPRAY SERNIVO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 0% or 19 shares. Comm Bank owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Group holds 0% or 11,182 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 210,664 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 4,119 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 15,292 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 950 shares. Profund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Eaton Vance stated it has 177,895 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.07% or 82,920 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Glenmede Na has 4,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm holds 448 shares. 433,840 are owned by Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Co.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 34,450 shares to 470,949 shares, valued at $42.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trex Stock Squeezed the Housing Pessimists Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Company Inc (TREX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Announces the Appointment of Marc Kikuchi to Lead Its Generics Business in North America – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Presents At Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA Ad Com tomorrow on utility of higher-dose opioids – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories announces closure of the transaction to divest ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® and TOSYMRAâ„¢ to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s announces the launch of over-the-counter, store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D® 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended-Release Tablets (fexofenadine HCl 60 mg and pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg) in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.