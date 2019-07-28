Dalton Investments Increases Position in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX); Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2.32 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 179.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 17,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,414 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 897,987 shares to 416,425 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 118,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,335 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 704,258 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $105.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,899 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).