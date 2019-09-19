Dalton Investments Increases Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET); Thomas Story & Son Holds Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 2.47 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.42 lastly. It is down 22.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,959 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $26.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 114,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,887 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Trust Na holds 67,346 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 40,125 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jnba Advsr reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Tru Communication invested in 2.62 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.20M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 18,161 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co stated it has 29,570 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 25,130 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 160 shares. 91,404 were reported by Strs Ohio. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 386,425 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Management Inc holds 0.01% or 59,873 shares in its portfolio.