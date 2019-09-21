Dalton Investments Increases Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET); Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) Holder North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $411,506

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 129,847 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 133,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 263,913 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 19,975 shares to 100,420 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.46M shares. Advisory Ser Networks stated it has 7,763 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 405 shares stake. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 843,420 shares. 705,710 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.14% or 30,617 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.32M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 2,992 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 731,667 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 134 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2,979 shares. Gradient Ltd has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Essex Financial Svcs reported 2,676 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.39% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 111,700 shares to 262,576 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,851 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).