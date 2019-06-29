Dalton Investments Increased Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding; Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 143,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 221,559 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39M shares to 156,745 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,882 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) by 25,164 shares to 7,936 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 178,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.