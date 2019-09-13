Dalton Investments Increased 21Vianet Group (VNET) Position by $832,419; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $462,764

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 18,454 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2019: VNET, WB, CRM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think Of Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 21,338 shares to 33,662 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,851 shares, and cut its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver LP holds 1.34M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.82 million shares. 5,277 are held by Milestone Gru. Capital Innovations Limited Liability holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,972 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,498 shares. Family Capital Tru holds 4,375 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Premier Asset stated it has 28,483 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,067 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 52.04M shares. Horrell Management accumulated 1,458 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc owns 68,956 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Bainco Investors reported 79,369 shares. 1,380 are owned by Transamerica Financial Inc. 14,609 are owned by Focused Wealth Management.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH) by 5,564 shares to 37,849 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).