Dalton Investments Holds Holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX); Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Independent Bk Group Com (IBTX) Stake

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc Com (IBTX) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 15,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 45,788 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 30,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 291,887 shares traded or 53.86% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 3.62 million shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39M shares to 156,745 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. Another trade for 1,790 shares valued at $100,061 was bought by Hobart Brian E.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc accumulated 397,817 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Maltese Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 9,646 shares. Citigroup accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 5,145 shares. Goodman Finance Corp stated it has 10,834 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com owns 17,249 shares. Pnc Ser holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt invested in 6,444 shares. 20,840 are held by Gru. Polaris Greystone Financial Lc invested in 4,930 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 8,611 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Td Asset Mgmt reported 29,757 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc Com Stk (NYSE:TRV) by 7,640 shares to 524,891 shares, valued at $71.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 69,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,178 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).