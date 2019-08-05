Dalton Investments Holding In Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Was Raised; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $26.90 Million

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 444,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 13.95 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15 million, up from 13.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $0.0324 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5579. About 7.71 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5,734 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.05M, down from 6,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 10.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares to 146,552 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 875 shares to 4,627 shares, valued at $481.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).