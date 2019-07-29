Dalton Investments Holding in Himax Technologies (HIMX) Decreased by $2.69 Million; Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $4.66 Million; Stock Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 265,537 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 77,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 959,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, up from 882,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Green Dot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 101,833 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

