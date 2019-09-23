Dalton Investments Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Water Island Capital Increased by $703,700 Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 728,665 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 11,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 17,385 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 28,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 1.50 million shares traded or 60.11% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 22,402 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp holds 454,907 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 70 shares. 165,054 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 100 shares. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 92,912 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Homrich & Berg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,065 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 54,965 were reported by Associated Banc. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,616 shares stake. Chartist Ca has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,703 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 36,236 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 785,867 shares. Sei accumulated 148,451 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 537,039 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

