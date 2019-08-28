Dalton Investments Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted by $428,805 Its Stake

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 6.59 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 474,268 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares to 794,319 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Beech Hill Advisors, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Horseman Mgmt accumulated 26,800 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 55,294 shares. Stifel holds 42,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 2,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 3.44% or 317,815 shares. Baupost Group Limited Company Ma has 12.62 million shares. Hanseatic reported 0.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aperio Group invested in 0.03% or 98,922 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 159 shares. Earnest Ltd accumulated 115 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 510 shares. 421,994 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares to 34,201 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,860 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

