Dalton Investments Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET) Boosted by $832,419; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) by $3.12 Million as Stock Declined

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 54,606 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 312,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 57,327 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 369,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 21.62M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Paice and Abell Foundation Will Drop Request to Ban Ford From Importing Certain Hybrid Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Pre-Tax Operating Profit of $2.2B; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 05/04/2018 – NARA: Archives Exhibit Honors Betty Ford; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

