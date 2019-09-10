Dalton Investments Has Upped Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Northrock Partners Has Upped Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake by $642,900 as Share Value Declined

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 107,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 4.53 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.53M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $44,208 worth of stock was bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 14 Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. The insider Harris Timothy J bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,074 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. The Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct holds 3.67% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc owns 78,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 355,342 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 32,581 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc has 111,305 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 17,706 shares. Parkside National Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). American National Insur Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 8,500 shares. New York-based Ack Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co accumulated 11,455 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 296,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 13,126 shares. Principal Grp reported 552,999 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,535 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).