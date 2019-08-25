Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Its Teekay (TK) Position; Team Has 1.22 Sentiment

Team Inc (TISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 62 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 51 sold and trimmed holdings in Team Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.41 million shares, down from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Team Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Teekay Corporation (TK) stake by 89.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39 million shares as Teekay Corporation (TK)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 156,745 shares with $614,000 value, down from 1.55M last quarter. Teekay Corporation now has $356.42M valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 499,803 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $303,954 activity.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $480.34 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. for 215,273 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 235,509 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.13% invested in the company for 147,260 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 204,473 shares.

Dalton Investments Llc increased 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) stake by 547,060 shares to 1.42M valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) stake by 47,600 shares and now owns 132,451 shares. Greentree Hospitalty Group L was raised too.