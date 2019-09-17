Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 291,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, up from 264,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 262,576 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 374,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 10.72 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $787.94 million for 23.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,125 shares to 92,159 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,755 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).