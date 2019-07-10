Dalton Investments Has Raised Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Position By $2.28 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted By $500,000 Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) stake by 56.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 47,600 shares as Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 132,451 shares with $6.42 million value, up from 84,851 last quarter. Noah Hldgs Ltd now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 390,051 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 50,000 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO)’s stock rose 1.89%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 150,000 shares with $1.57M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) now has $1.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 321,348 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 4,730 shares to 20,270 valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) stake by 185,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 192,578 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd reported 4,400 shares stake. Amer & Management invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 290,556 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bessemer holds 0% or 2,855 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,770 shares stake. Renaissance Techs accumulated 0.01% or 852,500 shares. Mraz Amerine & accumulated 76,511 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 99,245 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0.03% or 1.61 million shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 26,498 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider Gaffney Paul G bought $39,640.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Buy” rating by Pareto on Monday, January 28. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan.