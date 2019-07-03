Dalton Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) as Shares Declined; Portland Investment Counsel Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $4.56 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 444,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.95M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15M, up from 13.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 4.59 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares to 93,168 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

