Dalton Investments Has Raised Holding in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) by $1.91 Million; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined, Morgan Stanley Increased Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 72,988 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 117.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 872,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Co has 1,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.11 million shares stake. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 14,771 shares. 110,278 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Llc. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 318,507 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Company reported 3,583 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 274,091 shares. 11,919 are held by Ancora Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc Markets owns 396,125 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.28 million shares. Woodstock Corp reported 24,612 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 10,205 shares to 800,907 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 13,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,552 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).