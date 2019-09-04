Dalton Investments Has Raised By $892,500 Its Genpact Limited (G) Position; Sands Capital Management Trimmed Its Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Position

Dalton Investments Llc increased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 25,500 shares as Genpact Limited (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 794,319 shares with $27.94M value, up from 768,819 last quarter. Genpact Limited now has $7.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 22,721 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,362 shares as Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT)’s stock declined 1.35%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 2.62 million shares with $72.39M value, down from 2.70M last quarter. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 6,490 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Dalton Investments Llc decreased China Online Ed Group stake by 144,148 shares to 146,552 valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Contura Energy Inc stake by 71,371 shares and now owns 59,663 shares. Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13.02 million shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0.07% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bain Capital Ltd holds 43.03% or 32.04M shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 154,602 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 158,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Voya Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 509,428 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Art Advisors Lc has 0.13% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 36,072 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 269,774 shares. Junto Cap Lp invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 31,193 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 9.62% above currents $41.05 stock price. Genpact had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genpact to Host Investor and Analyst Day on September 25, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Patch.com and their article: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Changes in Shareholding between Naspers and Ctrip – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MakeMyTrip Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Quest2Travel.com – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : WMT, NICE, WIX, EXP, FRO, MMYT, KEM, MANU, ZEAL, QIWI, MGIC, BOXL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.