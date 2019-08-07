Dalton Investments Has Lowered Teekay (TK) Position by $4.17 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Held by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59 million, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $303.28. About 7.98M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 1.05 million shares traded or 39.19% up from the average. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And accumulated 85,852 shares. Mai Cap accumulated 0.2% or 11,065 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.19% or 348,559 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crestwood Capital Management LP accumulated 3.79% or 18,792 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,075 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 205,961 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 1,925 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,957 shares in its portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 586 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 2,732 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duff & Phelps Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,690 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

